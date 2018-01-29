Sandiganbayan revokes bail of Palawan Gov Joel Reyes

THE Sandiganbayan Third Division has granted the prosecution’s plea to cancel the bail of former Palawan Governor Joel Reyes bail and for his immediate commitment to prison “in view of his conviction” of graft in connection with the renewal of a firm’s small scale mining permit (SSMP) in 2006.

“Consequently, the grant of bail to accused Joel T. Reyes is hereby revoked,” the court said in a resolution dated January 17 that was released to media on Monday.

It ordered the issuance of an arrest warrant against him.

“There are established and admitted facts in this case that justify the revocation of the bail granted to accused Reyes,” the court said in part.

“Evidently, there are two (2) circumstances extant in the record of this case, i.e., [1] accused Reyes violated the conditions of his bail without any valid justification after he failed to appear in Court despite a directive to him to do so, and, [2] there is probability of flight if he were allowed to remain on provisional liberty given his record of having been a fugitive from justice. The presence of these circumstances compels the Court to apply the more stringent-standards approach in determining whether to revoke the grant of bail to accused Reyes,” it said in part.

According to the resolution, Reyes failed appear during the hearings scheduled on October 22 and 23, 2013 despite the court’s directive.

The court stood pat on its ruling that convicted Reyes of graft, in a resolution promulgated on January 25.

MA. REINA LEANNE C. TOLENTINO