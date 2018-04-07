Sandigan’s 6th Division to handle plunder case vs ex-BI officials

The Sandiganbayan’s Sixth Division will handle the plunder case filed against former Bureau of Immigration (BI) Deputy Commissioners Al Argosino and Michael Robles and Wenceslao Sombero Jr. in connection with alleged receipt of money in exchange for the release of supposedly illegal Chinese workers.

It will also handle the graft case and bribery case filed against Argosino, Robles and Sombero as well as the case filed against Argosino, Robles, Sombero and Jack Lam a.k.a. Lam Yin Lok wherein they were accused of violation of Presidential Decree 46.

The cases — filed by the Office of the Ombudsman on March 23 — were designated by raffle to the Sandiganbayan’s Fourth Division on March 28 but were re-raffled on Friday after the anti-graft court’s Fourth Division inhibited from hearing the cases.

The Ombudsman alleged in the charge sheet accusing Argosino, Robles and Sombero of plunder “[t]hat on or about 27 November 2016, or sometime prior or subsequent thereto, willfully, unlawfully and criminally amass, accumulate and acquire ill-gotten wealth in the aggregate amount of” P50 million “through a series or combination of overt or criminal acts, or similar schemes or means, such as by receiving, directly or indirectly, a sum of money from any person and/or entity by reason of their [then-]office or [then-]position as [then-]Deputy Commissioners of the Bureau of Immigration, and by taking undue advantage of their official position, authority and influence as such [then-]Deputy Commissioners to unjustly enrich themselves at the expense and to the damage and prejudice of the Filipino people and the Republic of the Philippines…”

Sombero, then-president president of the Asian Gaming Service Provider Association Inc. at the time material to the cases, is asking the court to nullify the information (charge sheet) in the plunder case.

“The law on plunder requires that there be a single, particular, ‘main plunderer’ alleged in the information,” Sombero’s camp said in part in a motion to quash information.

But the charge sheet alleged that two then-public officers amassed P50 million, according to the defense.

“Here, as there are two [then-]public officers who are alleged to have collectively amassed, accumulated and acquired the amount of P50 million, then they would have had amassed, accumulated, and acquired an aliquot portion of only P25,000,000.00 each – an amount way below the threshold for plunder,” Sombero’s camp argued.

The threshold amount for plunder is P50 million.

“Thus, even if one were to hypothetically admit the allegations in the information, as a matter of law, no plunder was committed, as there is no main plunderer identified in the information,” Sombero’s camp said.

“Because there is no main plunderer [defined as a public officer who is alleged to have amassed at least P50 million], the information should be quashed on the ground that the facts charged do not constitute the offense of plunder,” it added.

Sombero’s camp said there was only one alleged criminal or overt act.

According to the charge sheet, money which totaled P50 million was allegedly “delivered to and received by the accused Argosino and Robles on two instances at the City of Dreams Manila, an establishment in Parañaque City, that is,” P20 million “at or about 2:00 a.m. of 27 November 2016 and” P30 million “at or about 5:45 a.m. of the same day” which were allegedly “both from accused Sombero…”

Sombero’s camp said in part that “[w]hile two deliveries were” allegedly “made (one for P20 million and the other for P30 million), there was only one intention for the supposed deliveries. This is clear from the allegation in the information that the deliveries were made ‘as consideration for the intervention and assistance of accused Argosino and Robles in the release of Chinese nationals arrested and detained at Fontana Leisure Parks and Casino in Pampanga.’ There was only one ‘consideration’; hence, only one criminal or overt act.”

“Because there is no ‘series’ or ‘combination’ of acts enumerated under Section 1(d) of Republic Act 7080, the information should be quashed on the ground that the facts charged do not constitute the offense of plunder,” the defense argued.

Republic Act 7080 is the law that defines and punishes plunder.