Sandra Cam, Atong Ang ‘name-droppers’

Really?

This was the reaction of Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office General Manager Alexander Balutan on the claim of former jueteng (an illegal numbers game) bagwoman-turned-whistleblower Sandra Cam, now a PCSO director, that President Rodrigo Duterte and notorious gambling lord Charlie “Atong” Ang knew each other very well.

“Atong Ang and President Duterte are friends,” Cam bragged during a hearing conducted on Wednesday by the House Committee on Games and Amusement led by Parañaque City Second District Rep. Gus Tambunting.

Cam and her gambling lord-friend, Balutan said in a statement on Thursday, have been dropping the name of the President and even his Special Assistant Christopher “Bong” Go since they started to attack and vilify the current PCSO leadership with unfounded and baseless allegations of corruption.

At the hearing, the PCSO general manager reiterated that Ang, who was accompanied by Cam on September 14, 2016 to his office, made a P200 million monthly offer as payment to operate the Small Town Lottery (STL) nationwide.

Balutan said he rejected the offer and immediately reported this to the President.

Cam denied that there was such an offer.

She said that during her recent trip to Bicol, the President admitted that he asked Ang to go to the PCSO in September 2016 to help them.

According to Cam, it was even Duterte’s close aide Go who told her to accompany Ang to meet with PCSO officials.

The President visited Albay on January 29 immediately after his trip to India to check on the situation of Mayon Volcano evacuees and the evacuation centers.

“I would like to reiterate the offer of Mr. Atong Ang. He is offering P200 million per month for the STL operation of the whole country,” Balutan revealed to the committee.

He said Ang went to his office sometime in September 2016 with Cam, claiming they were sent by the President.

“[Ang told me that I should come up with a] formula [but he was]offering P200 million a month for the whole operation of the STL,” according to Balutan, who later brought Ang and Cam to then-PCSO Chairman Jose Jorge Corpuz.

“’Pag isa lang po ang nag-monopolize nito, walang PMRR [Presumptive Monthly Retail Reciepts], wala tayong usapan na percentage [If only one person will monopolize the STL, no PMRR, we won’t have any percentage to speak of],” the PCSO general manager told Ang.

Immediately after the incident, Balutan said he personally reported to the President and asked how he would solve the Ang problem.

“He told me: Do not bend your rules. Just follow your rules even if [they involve]my son,” he added, quoting Duterte.

A photo and CCTV footage as proofs attest to the incident.

Meanwhile, Tarlac Rep. Noel Villanueva commended PCSO officials for the record-breaking increase in the STL revenues and for not accepting “bribe” money.

Records show that PCSO-STL made history by generating P15.7-billion revenue (P1.3 billion/month), which is a 143-percent increase.

The PCSO used to collect only P4.7 billion revenue a year.

Villanueva disclosed that he received information that upon the assumption of Corpuz and Balutan, they were offered a huge sum of money in exchange for disallowing PMRR.

Balutan confirmed the information but said he did not receive the offer.

“Never in my life your honor,” he told the House committee.

Balutan, a retired Marine major general, spent 37 years in the Marine Corps. He survived more than 50 combat encounters with enemies of the state and four ambushes.

A member of Philippine Military Academy “Matikas” Class of 1983, he is one of The Outstanding Philippine Soldier Awardees in 2011.