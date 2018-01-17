Sandra Cam eyeing higher PCSO position – Balutan

Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) General Manager Alexander Balutan claimed on Tuesday that Sandra Cam has resorted to attacking officials of the agency in a bid to grab his post.

Balutan said there were talks that Cam has set her eyes on the general manager position.

“It’s about the singer, not the song. Let us look at the quality of the singer, not the song,” Balutan said.

Cam has criticized PCSO officials for allegedly holding a lavish Christmas party in December.

“What’s her motive? What does she want to happen?” Balutan asked.

Cam earlier called on the Senate to investigate the Christmas party held at the EDSA Shangri-La Hotel, which she claimed cost the agency P10 million.

“It’s not about what we ate in Shangri-la, a 5-star hotel, that’s very cheap. That’s not it! It goes beyond; her motive is much deeper than that,” he added

The PCSO general manager noted that the event was held for some 1,600 employees also to celebrate the agency’s success in terms of sales performance.

In 2017, PCSO earned P52,986,520,391 from its lottery games, higher than the P39,564,206,760 earnings in 2016.

“It was a huge sales performance increase which is really a cause for big celebration,” said Roger Ramirez, PCSO’s head of Human Resource Department, said.

He explained that the approved budget for the party was P14 million, which was reduced to P9 million. However, the actual expense was only P6.4 million—P3.3 million for the food and venue reservation and P3.7 million for corporate giveaways, raffle prizes, and sectoral presentations.

Balutan clarified that the money spent in the Christmas party did not come from taxes, but from the betting public.

“So the people who can or have the right to comment on this issue are only those who buy our lotto, who bet on our STL (small town lottery) or patronize our products,” he said.

Balutan reminded Cam that as member of the PCSO board of directors, she is subject to the rules and regulations of the Civil Service Commission (CSC) and Governance Commission for GOCCs (GCG).

“There are rules governing government officials, you should act accordingly. You are now a member of the family. Do not bite the hands that feed you,” he said.

Balutan said the PCSO should have “strong” and “united” workforce that marches towards one objective.

However, if Cam would continue to attack the agency, it might cause some division and low morale not among the employees, but also on the betting public.