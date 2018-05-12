Sangalang shines as Magnolia sinks GlobalPort

Ian Sangalang stepped up in crunch time to help Magnolia Pambansang Manok outplay GlobalPort, 92-87, in the Philippine Basketball Association Season 43 Commissioner’s Cup at the Angeles University Foundation Sports Arena and Cultural Center in Angeles, Pampanga on Saturday.

Sangalang scored five crucial points in Magnolia’s blazing 9-2 run in the last four-minute mark en route to the Hotshots’ first victory after two games.

The win restored Magnolia’s confidence after losing its opening game against Phoenix, 87-89, last Sunday.

“Very happy for the win because coming from a bad loss last game against Phoenix. We bounced back hard and I’m so thankful to the players for playing great defense. That’s our strength today and we moved the ball very well,” said Magnolia coach Chito Victolero.

“It’s always a grind out game against GlobalPort because they are very physical so we have to stay sharp.”

Sangalang finished with 22 points on 9-of-14 shooting from the field plus eight rebounds while import Vernon Macklin tallied 19 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Hotshots.

Rome Dela Rosa had 14 points while Aldrech Ramos and Paul Lee contributed nine and eight points, respectively, also for Magnolia.

Sean Anthony led GlobalPort with 20 points and 11 rebounds while import Malcolm White finished with 14 rebounds and three blocks.

The Batang Pier’s win-loss record dropped to 2-2.

Scores:

MAGNOLIA 92 – Sangalang 22, Macklin 19, Dela Rosa 14, Ramos 9, Lee 8, Barroca 7, Simon 6, Jalalon 5, Pascual 2, Herndon 0, Brondial 0.

GLOBALPORT 87 – Anthony 20, White 17, Pringle 14, Tautuaa 12, Javelona 9, Grey 5, Araña 4, Elorde 2, Flores 2, Guinto 2, Teng 0, Gabayni 0, Juico 0.

Quarterscores: 20-15, 37-37, 65-62, 92-87.