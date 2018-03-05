Sangley airport proposal submitted

A consortium composed of All-Asia Resources and Reclamation, Corp. and Belle Corporation has submitted a $12-billion unsolicited proposal to finance, construct and develop an airport in Cavite that will be named the Philippine Sangley International Airport (PSIA).

The Sangley Airport Infrastructure Group, Inc, is proposing that it be granted a concession period of 50 years for the facility, which is expected be able to accommodate an estimated 120 million passengers per year and alleviate congestion at Metro Manila’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

“The project will start with the reclamation of about 2,500 hectares of land north of the Sangley peninsula, which will be used for the development of airport infrastructure and a commercial establishment to complement the project,” the consortium said in a statement.

“Also included in the plan are the development of airside and landside facilities and transportation infrastructure to service the passengers and ensure accessibility of PSIA,” it added.

The development plan will include the rehabilitation of the Danilo Atienza Air Base, which will later be used to decongest NAIA during the project development phase.

Upon inauguration, the air base will be transformed into an aerotropolis where service buildings, hotels, conference centers and office towers would be established.

The PSIA will be designed with two parallel independent runways and sufficient airside and terminal capacity to accommodate future demand for international and domestic transfer traffic, not only in the Philippines but for other Southeast Asian countries, the consortium claimed.

It added that the facility was envisioned to compete with other Southeast Asian airports such as those in Bangkok, Seoul, Hong Kong and Singapore.

“The project supports the government’s multi-airport strategy as it complements other airport infrastructure projects of the government such as Clark International Airport,” the consortium said.

“More importantly, the PSIA development would put the Philippines at par with other progressive countries in Asia in terms of airport infrastructure as it allows an expansion of both runway and terminal capacity with lesser constraints.”

San Miguel Corporation has already submitted a rival proposal for the construction of a P700-million airport in Bulacan. The Transportation department has already granted original proponent status to the conglomerate for the project.

Transportation Undersecretary for Aviation Manuel Tamayo has said that while Sangley has the location advantage, reclamation costs make the project more expensive than building in Bulacan.