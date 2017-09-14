Sanicare, Haribon plant 3,000 trees

For the third straight year, Sanitary Care Products Asia Inc. (SCPA) has partnered with the Philippines’ pioneer environmental organization Haribon Foundation to preserve the environment by adopting a forest and planting 3,000 seedlings.

Fifty-seven employees from SCPA and total of 100 community members from Dolores and Haribon Foundation trekked for the tree-planting activity held recently at Mount Banahaw–San Cristobal Protected Landscape in San Pablo, Laguna.

“We have always been aware of how important the environment is – especially when it comes to our forests,” said Jasmin Munsayac of SCPA during the activity.

“We are a company that sources mainly from tree plantations. And having this partnership with Haribon Foundation proves just how important for a paper-based company like us to give back to the environment and lead the way in preserving protected forests,” she added.

SCPA also expressed its appreciation for Haribon Foundation, as it ensured that all of the seedlings planted will be able to survive, even rating an 80-percent survival rate. And even if the seedling doesn’t get through and grow, it will be planted with a new seedling.

Long before the initiative, SCPA already took part in conserving the environment through the Sanicare Ecolayer products – a tissue product that is made from virgin pulp and recycled-grade paper pulp, that results in a durable and environmentally-friendly hygienic product.

The tree-planting activity was led by Thaddeus Martinez, Haribon Foundation program coordinator, who oriented the participants about the importance of tree planting and its long-term effect in preserving the environment – from forest restoration, restoring biodiversity and sustaining rainforestation.

SCPA, a proudly Filipino-owned company, is known for its quality hygienic products. It has already taken ways to innovate the hygiene product industry in the country by producing a wide range of products made from renewable sources.