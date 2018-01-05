Sanofi fined P100,000, product certificate suspended on safety concerns

THE Food and Drug Administration (FDA) fined French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi Pasteur P100,000 and suspended the certificate of product registration of dengue vaccine Dengvaxia for a year for failing to comply with safety standards.

The FDA said Sanofi failed to submit documents that would ensure the safety of Dengvaxia after its release in the market.

“Records and evidence clearly showed that respondent failed to comply with its postmarketing authorization issuance commitments, and that it has exhibited the propensity to not comply with this office’s regulatory requirements for its products, Dengvaxia and Dengvaxia MD,” FDA stated in its decision dated December 29, 2017 but was released to media on Friday.

In an emailed statement, Sanofi Pasteur said it would continue to evaluate the safety of its products and would be transparent with local regulatory bodies.

“[The company] routinely conducts post-approval commitments to continuously evaluate the safety and effectiveness of our vaccines in the countries where they are in use, and we have done so in the Philippines with Dengvaxia,” the statement said.

“Sanofi Pasteur will continue to cooperate in full transparency with the Philippines FDA and is committed to comply with the Philippines laws and regulations,” it added.

Sanofi has been in hot water after admitting that the dengue vaccine, which has been used over the years on 830,000 individuals, mostly children, may cause a more severe case of dengue for first-time patients.

The Department of Health (DoH) suspended in December the dengue immunization program following the advisory of Sanofi. FDA has ordered the recall of the vaccines in the same month.

The government spent P3.5 billion or around $70.2 million for the immunization program that was started during the time of former Health secretary Janette Garin.