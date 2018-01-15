Sanofi to pay back P1.4B worth of unused anti-dengue vaccines

FRENCH pharmaceutical giant Sanofi Pasteur has agreed to pay back P1.4 billion worth of unused anti-dengue vaccines on the request of the Philippine government.

“Sanofi Pasteur has responded positively to the Philippine Department of Health’s (DoH) request that we provide reimbursement for the doses of Dengvaxia that were not used by the government in the public vaccination program,” the company said in a statement to media on Monday.

Sanofi clarified, however, that its decision to return part of the P3.5 billion worth of vaccines was not due to safety or quality issues but to correct the public perception of Filipinos about the vaccine.

“Our decision to reimburse for unused doses is not related to any safety or quality issue with Dengvaxia. Rather, Sanofi Pasteur hopes that this decision will allow us to be able to work more openly and constructively with the DoH to address the negative tone towards the dengue vaccine in the Philippines today,” it said.

“[The company] strongly believes that this tone is due to a misunderstanding of the benefits and risks associated with the dengue vaccine and a lack of awareness amongst the general public, particularly parents of vaccinated children, that the overall benefit of dengue vaccination remains positive in high endemic countries like the Philippines,” it said.

Sanofi requested to meet with the DoH regarding the refund and would collaborate with the Health Department to provide the public with more balanced information on dengue vaccination in the hope of restoring public trust in vaccination programs in general.

The DoH, in its letter to Sanofi Pasteur Asia-Pacific head Thomas Triomphe, demanded payment for the unused vials of the anti-dengue vaccine amounting to P1.4 billion or $27.8 million.

In another letter, the DoH told Sanofi it should conduct the “serotesting” on the more than 830,000 individuals, mostly children, inoculated with the vaccine by using a newly developed test to determine their pre-vaccination status. It is at no cost to the Philippine government.

The DoH also requested documents on all clinical trials and other studies involving Dengvaxia in the Philippines, including proof that these have passed ethics review standards of the Philippine Council for Health Research and Development.

Sanofi has been in hot water after admitting that the anti-dengue vaccine, administered to about 830,000 individuals, may cause a more severe case of dengue for first-time patients.

The Health Department last month suspended the dengue immunization program based on an advisory from Sanofi.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) ordered the recall of the medicine the same month. The government spent P3.5 billion or around $70.2 million for the immunization program, which began during the time of Health Secretary Janette Garin under the Aquino administration. KENNETH HERNANDEZ