Sanofi to refund govt

FRENCH pharmaceutical giant Sanofi Pasteur announced on Monday it had agreed to the demand of the Department of Health (DoH) to refund the cost of unused vials of anti-dengue vaccine Dengvaxia, which was earlier suspended because of health risks.

“Sanofi Pasteur has responded positively to the Philippine Department of Health’s request that we provide reimbursement for the doses of Dengvaxia that were not used by the government in the public vaccination program,” it said in a statement, without disclosing the amount.

Last week, Health Secretary Francisco Duque 3rd wrote Sanofi Pasteur Asia-Pacific head Thomas Triomphe, asking for a refund for the unused vials of Dengvaxia worth P1.4 billion or $27.8 million.

On Monday, however, Duque said he would ask for a full refund of the P3.5 billion used to purchase the controversial Dengvaxia vaccines during the Aquino administration.

Duque said he agreed with Senate President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd’s call for Sanofi to refund the entire P3.5 billion.

“We will ask for full refund eventually but for the meantime we want the immediate withdrawal of vials of vaccines that are still stored with our cold chain storage facilities,” Duque said in a chance interview with Senate reporters.

‘Misunderstanding’

Sanofi on Monday said the reimbursement was not because of safety or quality issues. It said it wanted to keep doing business with the Philippine government and correct public perception on the vaccine.

“Our decision to reimburse for unused doses is not related to any safety or quality issue with Dengvaxia. Rather, Sanofi Pasteur hopes that this decision will allow us to be able to work more openly and constructively with the DoH to address the negative tone towards the dengue vaccine in the Philippines today,” it said.

“[Sanofi] strongly believes that this tone is due to a misunderstanding of the benefits and risks associated with the dengue vaccine and a lack of awareness amongst the general public, particularly parents of vaccinated children, that the overall benefit of dengue vaccination remains positive in high endemic countries like the Philippines,” it added.

Sanofi said it had requested to meet with the DoH regarding the refund, and to collaborate with it to inform the public on dengue vaccination and restore public trust in vaccination programs.

‘Serotesting’

The DoH also earlier told Sanofi to pay for the “serotesting” of more than 830,000 individuals inoculated with the vaccine, to determine their pre-vaccination status.

It also requested documents on all clinical trials and other studies involving Dengvaxia in the Philippines, including proof that these have passed ethics review standards of the Philippine Council for Health Research and Development.

The Senate blue ribbon committee said it would ask the DoH, Department of Education, and the Department of the Interior and Local Government to submit the list of all the names of the people who received Dengvaxia.

Sanofi has been in hot water after admitting that the anti-dengue vaccine, administered to about 830,000 individuals, may cause a more severe case of dengue for first-time patients.

Authorities have been investigating the deaths of 14 children who were among more than 830,000 given Dengvaxia last year in the world’s first public immunization program against dengue.

The Health Department last month suspended the dengue immunization program based on an advisory of Sanofi. The Food and Drug Administration ordered the recall of the medicine the same month.

The government spent P3.5 billion or around $70.2 million for the immunization program, which began during the time of Health Secretary Janette Garin in the Aquino administration.

