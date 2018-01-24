Sanofi refund strengthens Dengvaxia case – VACC

Sanofi Pasteur’s decision to refund the government and to shoulder the medical expenses of children inoculated with Dengvaxia would strengthen the case to be filed against former government officials involved in the dengue immunization program, anti-crime advocates said Tuesday.

The Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC) plans to file plunder charges against former Health secretary Janette Garin and other individuals in connection with the irregularities in the procurement of dengue vaccines worth P3.5 billion.

“Their (Sanofi) commitment to reimburse government for the unused Dengvaxia is giving more strength to our case,” said Dante Jimenez, chairman of the VACC.

Jimenez noted that they are still gathering documents and other evidence that would help them build a strong case against responsible individuals.

Sanofi earlier agreed to reimburse the government P1.4 billion. The pharmaceutical giant, through its vice president for Asia Pacific Thomas Trioumphe, also vowed during the Senate blue ribbon committee hearing to shoulder the medical expenses incurred by the families of children who died after being vaccinated with Dengvaxia.

So far, seven children have died after getting the dengue vaccine.

The VACC is monitoring the condition of several others Dengvaxia recipients who are now confined at the Philippine Children’s Medical Center and other government hospitals after showing signs of severe dengue symptoms.

The VACC, through its volunteer lawyer Ferdinand Topacio, in December 2017 sought the filing of plunder charges against former President Benigno Aquino 3rd, former Budget Secretary Florencio Abad, former Health secretary Janette Garin and other health officials.

Topacio said Aquino committed plunder when he allowed the release of the funds for the procurement of the vaccine.

More than 800,000 school children were administered with Dengvaxia under the government’s dengue vaccination program.