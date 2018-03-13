Sanofi, WHO warned on risks of Dengvaxia in 2016 — US expert

AN American expert on tropical disease appeared before the Senate on Tuesday at the resumption of its inquiry into the controversy involving the use of a controversial anti-dengue vaccine in the government’s mass immunization program.

Dr. Scott Halstead told the blue ribbon committee that in 2016 he warned Dengvaxia manufacturer Sanofi Pasteur Inc. and the World Health Organization (WHO) on the risks of the vaccine.

Halstead said he even sent a video Dr. Antonio Dans, a local helath expert, hoping that it could be presented during the hearing of the Senate blue ribbon committee in the same year.

Halstead said that Dengvaxia should not be administered to seronegative individuals, or people who had never been infected with the dengue virus.

Apart from Halstead, the committee also invited Health Secretary Francisco Duque 3rd and other officials from the Department of Health (DoH) and Public Attorney's Office (PAO).