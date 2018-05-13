‘Santa Clarita Diet’ renewed for season 3

Could the Philippines given them luck?

Just less than two months after kicking off a promotional tour in Manila for the second season of zombie comedy series Santa Clarita Diet, the Drew Barrymore-Timothy Olymphant-starrer has just been renewed for a third season by entertainment streaming platform Netfix.

The American video-on-demand company that has succeeded in producing original content online in a variety of series genre made the announcement over the last week, signing them on for 10 all-new episodes for streaming in 2019.

It will be remembered that Netflix chose to premiere the show’s second season here in March because of the local market’s huge response to this relatively new media platform.

Barrymore and Olyphant were given a red-carpet welcome at The Mega Fashion Hall, and were likewise overwhelmed by the volume of their Philippine fans.

Whether or not these islands gave their show a boost or not—especially at a time when the company is said to have taken a more selective process in granting renewals—the news is good all around, especially for fans of the world’s favorite American suburban flesh-eating zombie Sheila (Barrymore).