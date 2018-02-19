Santiago bags UAAP POW anew

FOR leading the National University Lady Bulldogs to a thrilling victory over defending champion De La Salle University, Jaja Santiago has been named the UAAP Season 80 women’s volleyball Player of the Week once more.

The 6-foot-5 Santiago was sensational in National U’s five-set triumph over La Salle on Sunday, scoring 27 points on 20 kills, four blocks, and three service aces.

She was unstoppable down the stretch of the contest, firing the kills that brought the Lady Bulldogs to match point before Aiko Urdas’ ace completed NU’s 26-24, 19-25, 22-25, 25-17, 16-14 triumph.

Thanks in large part to Santiago’s dominance, National U remains unbeaten in the UAAP Season 80 women’s volleyball tournament with a 4-0 win-loss record.

Santiago edged Sisi Rondina of University of Santo Tomas, Berna­deth Pons of Far Eastern University, Dawn Macandili of De La Salle, and Maddie Madayag of Ateneo de Manila University for the weekly honor given by sportswriters from broadsheets, tabloids and online.

This is the second week in a row that Santiago had earned the nod.

For Santiago, it’s all about making the most of her final season with the Lady Bulldogs.

Santiago, together with NU setter Jasmin Nabor, earned high praise from coach Babes Castillo, who lauded the pair’s leadership in the come-from-behind win.

After four games, Santiago has already scored 92 points, tied with UST’s Rondina for most in the league. She is also the most efficient spiker in the UAAP, connecting on 45.7% of her hits, and leads the league with 0.89 block per set.

Santiago and the rest of the Lady Bulldogs will have a one-week break before returning to action against UST on February 25 at The Arena in San Juan City.