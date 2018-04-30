Santiago, Espejo pocket UAAP MVP plums

Jaja Santiago of National University and Marck Jesus Espejo of Ateneo De Manila University bagged the Most Valuable Player awards in the women’s and men’s divisions, respectively, as they headlined the individual awardees of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 80 volleyball tournament announced early Monday.

It was a crowning moment for NU’s graduating queen belle Santiago, who snagged the top individual honors for the first time after steering the Lady Bulldogs to a return trip to the Final Four in three years.

Santiago was also named Best Spiker as she converted 41.76 percent of her hits.

Ateneo’s king hitter Espejo, on the other hand, plucked his fifth straight MVP plum, bringing him to an elite company.

The graduating Espejo joined De La Salle University’s chess grandmaster John Paul Gomez and University of the Philippines’ swimmer Luica Dacanay as the only student-athletes to win the highest recognition throughout their full five-year UAAP careers.

Espejo, who erupted for a league-record 55 points in a do-or-die Final Four game against Far Eastern University (FEU), also nabbed the Best Scorer, Best Spiker and Best Server awards.

Meanwhile, University of Sto. Tomas (UST) scoring machine Sisi Rondina tallied a total of 296 points en route to the Best Scorer accolade in women’s category.

Other awardees in the women’s division are finalist FEU’s Celine Elaiza Domingo (Best Blocker), defending champion La Salle’s Desiree Cheng (Best Server), University of the East’s Kath Arado (Best Digger and Best Receiver), Ateneo’s Deanna Wong (Best Setter) and UST’s Milena Alessandrini (Rookie of the Year).

Rounding out the season’s finest players in the men’s division are UST’s Jayvee Sumagaysay (Best Blocker), La Salle’s Jopet Movido (Best Digger), Ateneo’s Ish Polvorosa (Best Setter), FEU’s Rikko Mamerto (Best Receiver) and Ateneo’s Ariel Morado (Rookie of the Year).

Awarding ceremony will be held on Wednesday, in-between the second games of the best-of-three title tiffs in both men’s and women’s divisions.