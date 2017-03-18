Santisima to face Indonesian in April

Young fighter Jeo “Santino” Santisima will battle Indonesian Master Suro in a non-title super bantamweight bout on April 29 as one of the undercards in the Donnie Nietes- Komgrich Nantapech world title bout at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino in Cebu City.

Santisima’s chief trainer Edito Villamor said the fight would definitely test the capability and skills of his 20-year-old fighter. “The upcoming fight is an absolute test for Jeo. We will see how he matches with other boxers,” he said.

Although he is a potential world caliber boxer due to his impressive 12-2 win-loss record with 11 knockouts, Villamor wanted to see how Santisima reacts against a defensive-minded opponent like Suro (11-8-1 win-loss-draw record with two knockouts).

“Suro’s record doesn’t sound so good but he’s good in defense and counter-punching,” added Villamor. “I think it will test Jeo’s mental toughness aside from his physical boxing skills.”

Suro is coming off a win over compatriot Jack Madison last February 18 via unanimous decision.

Suro had already fought in the Philippines two years ago, when he lost via unanimous decision against Filipino World Boxing Organization oriental lightweight champion Juan Martin Elorde in Paranaque City.

Meanwhile, Villamor said the fight between International Boxing Federation intercontinental super flyweight titleholder Jonas Sultan and Sonny Boy Jaro on Sunday at the Makati Cinema Square is already postponed because Jaro suffered a ‘kidney infection.’