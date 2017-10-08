Santo Tomas demolishes Perpetual in Ang Liga

University of Santo Tomas (UST) went on an offensive rampage as it pulverized an undermanned University of Perpetual Help System DALTA, 10-0, to keep its title-retention bid in the top division of the Ang Liga Season 15 collegiate football tournament on Sunday at the De La Salle University Science and Technology Complex Football Field in Biñan, Laguna.

The Golden Booters came firing away all throughout the game as they nailed their third win against one draw and four losses for 10 points, enough to surpass San Beda College on the fifth spot.

The preseason tournament’s reigning champion also closed in on No. 4 College of St. Benilde and No. 3 Lyceum of the Philippines University, which both hold 12 points and have a crucial encounter at press time.

Left languishing at the cellar, the also-ran Altas Booters remained winless in seven matches.

Dexter Benecio opened up the scoring spree for UST just two minutes into the game and AJ Pasion came up with an empty net strike in the 12th minute.

Ian De Castro nodded in a corner kick in the 16th then quickly completed a brace with another header four minutes later.

Pasion found the back of the net once again to tally his brace in the 42nd before Conrado Dimacali made it a commanding 6-0 lead at the break with a goal in the first half stoppage time.

The Thomasians continued their relentless assault after the restart with Austin Alianza draining a screamer near the hour mark.

Things turned from bad to worse for the hard-luck Perpetual as Gabby Josol got sent off for incurring his second yellow card in the 62nd.

With a porous defense to exploit, Alijireh Fuchigami struck a hat trick with goals in the 67th, 85th and 89th to close out the blowout victory.