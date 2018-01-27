Santos captures 4th Wilcon Cup low net crown

Vincent Jose Santos finished with a net 79 to clinch the overall low net trophy in the 4th Wilcon Cup last January 18 at the Wack Wack Golf and Country Club in Mandaluyong City.

Santos, a 10-handicapper, fired three birdies and par six holes to finish with a gross 69.

Meanwhile, Adones Baluyut topped the Class A division with 69 gross to beat second placer Noel Flores’ 70.

Class B champion Joey Santos carded 95 net for 71 gross to edge out first runner-up Nelson Lu, who tallied a 97 for 71 gross.

Randy Bandzon, on the other hand, bested Henry Wee-Ebol by two strokes, 106-108 net, after both players finished with identical gross 72.

Over a hundred Wilcon partners, suppliers, media partners and select customers participated in the annual invitational tournament.

During the awarding ceremony, Wilcon founder and chairman emeritus William Belo and senior executive vice-president and chief operating officer Rosemarie Ong handed a P500,000 check to the representatives of Wilcon Foundation and a P300,000 check to the Crocodylus Porrosus Philippines, the chosen beneficiaries of the tourney this year.

“As we aim to not just continue in providing quality service but to further improve it for the benefit of our valued customers, we earnestly hope that the support and trust you’re generously extending now will never cease and will remain as strong as concrete,” said Belo.

The Manila Times was the tournament’s media partner.

The event was backed by platinum sponsors Grohe, Boysen, Davies, HCG and Mariwasa; diamond sponsors in ABC, Rain or Shine, Landlite, Kohler, Franke, Kent Floors, Ariston, Novabell, and Rubi; gold sponsors including Limson Marketing, Primero, Lotus, Delta, Bestank, Omni, Jardine Distritbution, Republic Cement, Matimco, Rocersa, Onix and Mulia; and silver sponsors led by Brills Marketing, K-Plast, Schlage, Republic Chemical, GT Stone Works, James Hardie, Energie Ker and Gardenia.

The hole sponsors were Mercedes Benz, Delta and Toby’s Sports.