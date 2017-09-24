Santos, Roxas lead MOS winners in PSL Bataan

Twenty promising tankers bagged the Most Outstanding Swimmer (MOS) awards in Class C-Motivational of the Philippine Swimming League (PSL) 121st National Series held at the Sibul Spring Nature Resort in Abucay, Bataan.

Leading the MOS winners were Seb Santos who garned 27 points in winning the top honors in the boys’ 8-year category and Althea Roxas who copped the first place in the girls’ 8-year event by virtue of her 38-point collection.

“Both of them are product of learn to swim just this summer and are now elevated to Class C,” said PSL President Susan Papa who was accompanied by Secretary General Maria Susan Benasa and Operations Manager Steph Sablan in the Bataan swim meet.

Diliman Preparatory School’s Jewel Sermonia (girls’ 15-over), Pampanga’s Paul Quinto (boys’ 15-over) and Bulacan’s Tricia Mae Ledesma (girls’ 10-year) also copped the MOS plums in their respective age bands.

The other MOS winners were Denise Baui (6-under), Szyreal Chaneco (7), Princess jasmine Moelter (9), Aldaine Hernandez (11), Bianca Robillos (12), Annika Dominique Lucas (13) and Mary Elizabeth Dytuco (14) in girls.

Winning MOS awards in the boys’ class were Jude Gapultos (6-under), Francisco Crasco III (7), Joe Nathan Reynolds (9), Kian Angelo Alzate (10), Joseph Miguel Dayrit (11), Cyrus Allen Ponio (12), Emmanuel Hernandez (13) and Kyle Mendoza (14).

“PSL is into the grassroots developmental program whole year round and the program is working for PSL. We thank Gov. Albert Garcia and One Team Bataan spearheaded by Dennis and Lhai Janda,” added Papa.

The association will next stage the 122nd PSL National Series on September 30 at the Rizal Memorial Swimming Pool in Malate, Manila.

It will serve as qualifying tournament for the 2019 Summer World University Games to be held in Napoli, Italy.

The PSL is recognized by the Philippine Sports Commission as the official swimming association in the country following its impressive grassroots development program that aims to train talented swimmers for future international competitions.