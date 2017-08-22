SAP launches IoT solutions for local businesses

GLOBAL software manufacturer SAP has launched a portfolio of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions to support companies in the country to become ready for the digital economy.

SAP said these solutions make use of advances in Big Data and analytics, the SAP cloud platform, and technologies such as machine learning to enable companies to act on data-driven insights and help them catch up with the digital transformation route.

“As the Philippines’ businesses transform to become digital enterprises, it is important for them to recalibrate their approach to technology and understand how digital solutions can help them intelligently connect people, things, and process across the enterprise,” Ryan Poggi, country managing director of SAP Philippines, said at the recent SAP Asian Innovator’s Summit in Makati City held Thursday last week.

“This is the winning mindset to help them become digital leaders in their respective industries,” he added.

The new solutions include the SAP Leonardo IoT Bridge, which is a configurable role-based digital command center giving operations managers unprecedented visibility and ability to act in real time, and SAP Global Track and Trace, a cloud based offering for unified, end-to-end tracking, monitoring and reporting of objects and business processes across supply chain networks.

Meanwhile, the SAP Leonardo IoT Edge solution helps in tasks like bringing computer storage and business semantics via the cloud to where intelligent devices reside outside of the data center.

Another solution is SAP Digital Manufacturing Insights, a centralized, cloud-based manufacturing performance management solution that provides comprehensive visibility into manufacturing.

SAP Asset Manager, on the other hand, is a cloud-based mobile app for managing asset health, inventory, maintenance and safety.

“As governments and businesses work towards a digitally enabled ASEAN as outlined by the ASEA ICT Masterplan 2020, we see plenty of opportunities for organizations from the public and private sectors alike to harness the power of data. In the digital economy today, data is the new gold for digital enterprises,” said Claus Andresen, president and managing director of SAP Southeast Asia.