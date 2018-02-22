Sara Duterte accuses Alvarez of ‘betrayal’

“YOU messed with the wrong girl,” Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte told Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez after the lawmaker called her the “opposition” for forming her own local political party.

President Rodrigo Duterte’s outspoken daughter vented her ire on Alvarez in a series of Instagram posts on Thursday noon.

“Ano sabi mo in a crowd, ‘President, iba siya; speaker ako (You said in a crowd, he’s the President, he’s different.

I am the speaker). I can always impeach him!’ And you call me opposition? Somebody should really tell the President about the truth,” Sara said.

“Kung a—–e ka sa Congress (If you are an a—–e in Congress), don’t bring that to Davao, leave it in Manila. Somebody should tell the President what you are doing. How dare you call me part of the opposition,” she added.

“Kapal ng mukha mo (What gall). You messed with the wrong girl.”

Mayor Duterte has formed the Hugpong ng Pagbabago (Alliance for Change), which includes the Davao Region’s four governors, namely: Claude Bautista of Davao Occidental, Nelson Dayanghirang of Davao Oriental, Antonio Rafael del Rosario of Davao del Norte and Jayvee Tyron Uy of Compostela Valley.

These politicians are not part of PDP-Laban, where Alvarez, who represents Davao del Norte in the House, serves as secretary general.

The PDP-Laban, chaired by President Duterte, has gained thousands of new members from other parties ahead of next year’s mid-term elections, with mass oath-taking rites in the provinces led by Alvarez.

Speaker Alvarez, in a statement to reporters on Thursday, denied such comments against the President’s daughter.

“I did not say that and I cannot say that,” he said.

On Thursday afternoon, President Duterte said that he won’t do anything amid the brewing feud between his daughter Sara and his top lieutenant, Alvarez.

Speaking to reporters after his visit to the wake of slain overseas Filipino worker Joanna Demafelis in Iloilo, Duterte said both individuals were lawyers and could patch things up by themselves.

But the President said the Davao City mayor was fanning a non-issue, as the two were really part of the Davao “hugpong” or group.

Sara is Duterte’s fallback?

Rep. Tomasito Villarin of Akbayan partylist said the new political party formed by the Davao City mayor was a sign of division among the President’s allies.

“You have a regional political party launched without Speaker Alvarez who also hails from Davao. In the event that their bid for Charter change fails, this is a fallback because Sara has said before that she was open to running for Congress. If you are running for Congress, where does that lead to? If you want to get a position as district representative, the next step is taking the leadership of the House,” Villarin said in a news conference.

“The thrust of Speaker Alvarez has been very divisive, that allies of the Duterte administration are looking at other alternatives. This move by Sara could be a way to distance themselves from Speaker Alvarez and Charter change which could be rejected by the people,” Villarin added.

WITH RALPH U. VILLANUEVA