Sara Duterte to Alvarez: ‘You messed with the wrong girl’

“YOU messed with the wrong girl,” Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte told Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez of Davao del Norte after the lawmaker called her the “opposition” following a move to form her own political party, which included local officials whom Alvarez allegedly excluded from her father’s party.

Duterte’s daughter vented her ire on Alvarez on Instagram on Thursday noon.

“Ano sabi mo in a crowd, President, iba siya; Speaker ako (You said in a crowd, he’s the President, he’s different. I am the Speaker). I can always impeach him! And you call me opposition? Somebody should really tell the President about the truth,” Mayor Duterte said.

“Kung a—–e ka sa Congress (If you are an a—–e in Congress), don’t bring that to Davao, leave it in Manila. Somebody should tell the President what you are doing. How dare you call me part of the opposition,” Sara said.

“Kapal ng mukha mo (What gall). You messed with the wrong girl,” Mayor Duterte said.

Duterte formed the Hugpong ng Pagbabago (Alliance for Change), which included Davao Region’s four governors namely: Claude Bautista of Davao Occidental, Nelson Dayanghirang of Davao Oriental, Antonio Rafael del Rosario of Davao del Norte, and Jayvee Tyron Uy of Compostela Valley.

These politicians are not part of PDP-Laban, which Alvarez serves as Secretary General. The PDP-Laban, chaired by President Duterte, has been gaining thousands of members every week, with the mass oathtaking in provinces being led by Alvarez.

Speaker Alvarez, in a statement to reporters on Thursday, denied such comments against the President’s daughter. “I did not say that and I cannot say that.”

Rep. Tomasito Villarin of Akbayan partylist warned that the new political party formed by Mayor Sara was a sign of division among the President’s allies.

“You have a regional political party launched without Speaker Alvarez who also hails from Davao. In the event that their bid for the Charter Change fails, this is a fallback because Sara has said before that she was open to running for Congress. If you are running for Congress, where does that lead to? If you want to get a position as district representative, the next step is taking the leadership of the House,” Villarin said in a news conference.

“The thrust of Speaker Alvarez has been very divisive that allies of the Duterte administration are looking at other alternatives. This move by Sara could be a way to distance themselves from Speaker Alvarez and Charter Change which could be rejected by the people,” Villarin added.

Duterte was reported to be eyeing a seat at the House of Representatives in the 2019 elections.

A victory will make Sara Duterte a shoo-in for the Speakership at the Duterte-dominated House.