Sara Duterte gives birth to baby boy

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte gave birth to a healthy baby boy through ceasarean section on Thursday.

Davao City Information Office Jefry Tupas said the baby, weighing 2.42 kilograms, was delivered at 12:56 p.m.

The baby, the mayor’s third child, was named Stonefish.

“Mayor Inday Sara is stable and generally fine,” Manases Carpio, the local chief executive’s husband, said.

The couple has two other children — Shark, a girl, and Stingray, a boy.

President Rodrigo Duterte welcomed the news of Stonefish’s birth.

“The President is delighted with the arrival of his newest apo (grandson), and he is glad that both Mayor Inday Sara and Stonefish are healthy and stable,” Presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella said in a statement. CATHERINE S. VALENTE