Sara Duterte rejects talks with Reds

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte appealed on Friday to his father, President Rodrigo Duterte, not to reopen stalled peace talks with communist insurgents responsible for many attacks in her hometown.

The President, who previously cancelled the peace talks with rebels following deadly attacks in the restive region, has revived negotiations in an effort to put an end to bloodshed to the world’s longest-running insurgency.

The New People’s Army (NPA), armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines, has been waging decades of bloody separatist war. It demanded a coalition government from Duterte, who flatly rejected the idea.

“Respectfully, I am asking President Rodrigo Duterte to reconsider his decision to reopen the negotiations with the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP). I believe the insurgency problem can only be ended peacefully if the NDFP and the Communist Party of the Philippines and its armed wing, the New People’s Army, are sincere, honest, and committed to working toward the direction of peace and reciprocate the gesture offered by the government,” the mayor said.

Rebel forces recently raided Davao City and torched heavy equipment used in government infrastructure projects in three areas. Red fighters also launched a spate of daring and deadly raids and even challenged Duterte to stop them.

“History will also tell us that the communist movement is not to be trusted as they have consistently shown us their deep-seated proclivity to sow hate, violence and extremism, destruction, and senseless killings. These are groups motivated by the desire to overthrow the government and rule the nation. For them, peace is not an option. And that’s because they are terrorists,” the mayor said.

She said the government should not negotiate with terrorists and deal harshly with the rebels, citing the murders of innocent civilians, including a baby, in attacks perpetrated by the NPA.

“We maintain our position that we are not supposed to negotiate with terrorists, but deal with them the way we should — tough, strong, high intensity, and one that gathers all sectors to completely crush their influence in communities where they are present.”

“Let us not forget Larry Buenafe, the fish vendor who died because the NPA detonated a landmine in Mandug last year. Let us not forget Larry’s two very young children now growing without a father — and the many other orphaned children of other hapless, mostly poor civilians. Let us not forget the orphaned children of our brave soldiers and police officers killed by the NPAs in the name of a rusty ideology and deranged revolution. And how could we possibly forget Malysha Machorao who died after an NPA ambush in Bukidnon last year. She was only four months old,” she said.