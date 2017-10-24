Sara Duterte rules out Senate run

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, the outspoken daughter of President Rodrigo Duterte, is not running for senator in 2019.

Mayor Duterte made the clarification when she led Monday’s launch of the “Tapang at Malasakit Alliance,” the umbrella group of Duterte supporters aimed at fighting destabilization efforts, including what the group describes as “destructive politicking.”

“No, I am not running [for a national position]. I am running for the first congressional district of Davao City. There’s no possibility [for a national campaign]at this time,” she told reporters.

The President’s daughter, however, did not close the doors for a national position in the future.

“If ever that I will indeed decide to run for a national post, I won’t announce it at this time. It’s too early,” Sara said.

President Duterte, whose term expires in June 2022, earlier said that he wanted Sara to succeed him as President because his daughter is strong and not a bigot, and knows the law very well.

The President later said he was joking after his pronouncement drew flak from his critics, who accused him of perpetuating himself and his family in power.

Over the weekend, the President reiterated that he would not hold on to power for a long time even as he would push for changes to the Constitution to allow a shift to a federal system of government.

He contrasted himself with the late strongman Ferdinand Marcos, who changed the Constitution and declared Martial law in 1972, and was ousted by a popular uprising in 1986 amid allegations of massive corruption and human rights violations.

“I can assure you tonight, so that no one will be able to say that I just want to stay in the position for long just like Marcos…I give you my word, in the house of God. We can’t lie here, and maybe right now His Eminence is listening. If we can perfect the Constitution, I’ll see to it personally that it will really be implemented and placed well. I will just ask for a few months then I will retire as President. I’ll make sure of it,” Duterte said in Cebu City during his visit to the wake of Ricardo Cardinal Vidal, who passed away last week.

Support govt

Mayor Duterte called on Filipinos to support the government and make the country more competitive.

“There has been so much division and fighting among us when our real enemy is terrorism, poverty. There are fits of anger and there is a call for peace, that’s why I took the initiative. Let us not forget that our commitment is for change,” she said in her speech.

“This is no political alliance because elections are over, the people here already elected a President. We need to help each other in turning this country around. We only have five years to make our country globally competitive, that should be the focus, not bringing each other down,” she added.

Members of the coalition pledged to unite “in solving corruption in government, poverty, lack of employment opportunities, traffic congestion, proliferation of drugs, criminality, environmental threats, insufficient access to health and education.”