Sara Duterte to senators: Tell President what Alvarez is doing

DAVAO City Mayor Sara Duterte called on senators to expose Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez’s “sinister” motives.

The feisty daughter of President Rodrigo Duterte made the call a day after she slammed Alvarez over remarks that he allegedly made against her newly formed regional party, the Hugpong ng Pagbabago (HNP).

The HNP includes Governors Claude Bautista of Davao Occidental, Nelson Dayanghirang of Davao Oriental, Antonio Rafael del Rosario of Davao del Norte, and Jayvee Tyron Uy of Compostela Valley who are not part of PDP-Laban, where Alvarez is secretary general.

“Tell PRD kung ano ginagawa ni Alvarez sa inyo (You should tell President Rodrigo Duterte what Alvarez has been doing to you). The only way [that]the President will know is if you will speak up,” Mayor Duterte said in an Instagram post where she also showed the photos of the 24 senators and their respective political parties.

In a news conference in Davao City during the formal launch of HNP also on Friday, the President’s daughter was adamant that Alvarez had bad-mouthed her even after the Speaker denied it.

“He said I was acting alone. He said HNP was a product of political dynasties; that HNP does not have the approval of the President and as such, we are part of the opposition,” Mayor Duterte said.

Mayor Duterte accused Alvarez of being thick-skinned and of plotting to impeach her father. She also assured the public that the establishment of HNP had her father’s blessing. LLANESCA T. PANTI