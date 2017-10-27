Sara to run for Congress, Paolo to retire in 2019

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte’s oldest son, Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte, has announced that he would retire from politics in 2019, but hinted that a “Carpio-Duterte” tandem would still lead the city.

The announcement came after Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio announced that she would run in 2019 as representative of the city’s first congressional district.

In a statement sent to reporters on Thursday, Paolo was quoted as saying he would retire from public service but added that a Carpio-Duterte tandem would still run for the top two seats of Davao City in 2019.

“When Mayor Sara announced that she would file for a congressional seat in the first District, everybody was asking me where I was going. It will still be a Carpio-Duterte tandem [for]mayor and vice mayor. We are still talking to the other Duterte but definitely it will not be me,” Paolo said.

Paolo said Sara’s husband, Manases Carpio, would be very qualified to lead the city. He said talks were ongoing with his younger brother, Sebastian “Baste” Duterte.

“Enough of politics,” the vice mayor said, adding he wanted to focus on his family and his small backyard farm.

“If you will ask me where will I go, I will be going back to farming. I am planning to retire,” Paolo said.

Paolo said the decision came after his daughter, Sabina, cried in front of him and his wife when Sen. Antonio Trillanes 4th accused him of being a member of a drug triad.

The vice mayor has repeatedly denied links to the drug trade and even appeared during a Senate probe, but refused to show his back that allegedly bore the triad’s signature dragon tattoo.

Earlier this week, Sara said she was not planning to run for senator in 2019 but could opt for a seat in the House of Representatives.