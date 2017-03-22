Sarah, Darren, Gloc-9 lead Myx Music Awards 2017 winners

Singer-actress Sarah Geronimo is this year’s Myx Music Awards biggest winner for bagging Favorite Music Video (directed by Paul Basinillo) and Favorite Song for her hit “Tala” and Favorite Collaboration with the band Hale for the song “The Great Uinknown.”

Meanwhile, The Voice Kids alumnus Darren Espanto earned the coveted Favorite Artist award as well as the Favorite Male Artist award for the second consecutive year.

“I’m really thankful that artists like myself are recognized for what we do, but I regard this as a bonus. Awarded or not, we still want to give it our all always,” the teener said.

Gloc-9, on the other hand, also took home two trophies for the Favorite Urban Video and Best Music Video categories for his song “Hoy.”

“Many thanks to Myx, to the people who voted, to the people who still support me. It’s my 20th year and I don’t know how long I will keep doing this, so thank you for the support,” said the rapper.

Nadine Lustre bagged the Favorite Female Artist, and Ylona Garcia as Favorite New Artist. Also recognized were Nash Aguas for Favorite Guest Appearance in a Music Video for “Pakipot Suplado” by Alexa Ilacad, and Sharlene San Pedro for Favorite Remake.

This year’s Myx Magna Awardee was given not to a music artist but to a producer who has been in the music scene for 50 years—Vic Del Rosario Jr. of Viva Entertainment.

Thyro, Yumi, Jinky Vidal, Jaya, and last year’s Myx Magna Awardee Ogie Alcasid paid tribute to his tremendous contribution in the local music scene through a spine-chilling performance.

Among the artists who performed on the glittery awards night on March 16 at the Kia Theater in Quezon City were Kiana Valenciano, KZ Tandingan, Iñigo Pascual, Sue Ramirez, Daryl Ong, Jona, Morisette, Kristel Fulgar, Ella Cruz and BoybandPH.

Other media personalities like Kira Balinger, Kiray Celis, Kyla, Hashtags, Gimme5, Pepe Herrera, Leila Alcasid, Glaiza De Castro, and PBB Teen Housemates Kisses Delavin, Marco Gallo, Edward Barber, and Maymay Entrata also graced the stage as award presenters.

The 12th Myx Music Awards was hosted by VJs Ai Dela Cruz, Robi Domingo, Tippy Dos Santos, Sunny Kim, Donny Pangilinan, Alex Diaz, Jairus Aquino, and Sharlene San Pedro.

The rest of the winners include The Juans as Favorite Group; “Di Ka Man Lang Nagpaalam” by Juan Karlos Labajo and directed by Jiggy Gregorio as Favorite Mellow Video; “Videoke Queen” by Rico Blanco directed by RA Rivera as Favorite Rock Video; “This Time” by James Reid and Nadine Lustre as Favorite Media Soundtrack; “Closer” by The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey as Favorite International Video; and Elmo Magalona as Favorite Myx Celebrity VJ.