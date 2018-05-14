Sarah Geronimo should rein in her Popsters

By now, Angeline Quinto must have already lodged a formal complaint against her bashers claiming to have in their possession a video clip showing that she and fellow singer Morisette Amon were laughing over Sarah Geronimo’s recent Las Vegas concert on April 30, Manila time.

Sarah, hailed as Pop Princess, marked her 15th year in showbiz via a US show. Reports noted that she broke down in the middle of a song.

Angeline and Morisette, as claimed by an anonymous ABS-CBN insider, were dragged as having been caught on video making fun of Sarah’s breakdown moment. A tearful Angeline, however, denied it even pleading with the bashers to produce the said video clip.

The insider was later identified as the personal assistant of “It’s Showtime” host Amy Perez who flatly denied having a PA under her employ.

Angeline (more than her alleged accomplice Morisette) was at the receiving end of the hate posts calling her laos, tomboy, etc. yet she expressed her still having a high regard for Sarah. For her part, Sarah sent a text message to Angeline who apologized on behalf of the Popsters.

Misbehaving fans, are they just to blame? Or should their idol be likewise faulted for their misdemeanor?

Vignettes cites how Star for All Seasons Batangas Rep. Vilma Santos-Recto has—for the longest time—dealt with her fans, called Vilmanians. Time was when her rivalry with the country’s Superstar Nora Aunor became so intense that supporters from both camps would utter invectives at each other during awards nights where Nora and Vilma were major contenders.

Vignettes distinctly remembers Ate Vi’s words: “Lagi kong pinagsasabihan ang mga Vilmanians to act accordingly, na huwag silang makikipag-away. Kasi at the end of the day, sa amin din ni Mareng Guy nagba-backfire yun. I guess seeking a dialogue with the fans is the best way to avoid it.”

For all her busy schedule both as an actress and a politician, Vilma is able to squeeze a meet-and-greet session with her fans into her sked once in a while.

This tip from Ate Vi can sure be of help to Sarah. It really would help if the Pop Star post an appeal on her fan page.

* * *

A Vignettes neighbor, along with his three other co-workers in a small construction office, was commissioned by an actor-turned-politician (ATP) to install an awning at his residence garage.

The group of workers who arrived ahead of the appointed time was welcomed by househelp saying, “Wala po si sir pero naibilin na po niya sa akin na parating kayo.”

Work immediately began while the househelp looked on. Lunch break came, “Nagkataon na yung isa sa amin, naubusan ng dalang tubig. Sabi ko, magpaalam sa kasambahay kung puwedeng makiinom, kahit maglabas na lang ng pitsel ng tubig.”

Having heard one of the men needed water to drink, the househelp quickly told the group, “Pasensiya na po, bawal po kasi. Kung gusto n’yo, puwede namang inumin yung nasa gripo,” pointing to the faucet near the garage.

The worker did just that as if he had a choice.