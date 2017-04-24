How Sarah Geronimo takes care of her star-worthy voice

Sarah Geronimo is no doubt one of the country’s top performers. She has proven many times that not only is she a good singer but a competent dancer as well.

Her contributions to music, along with her film and television work, have made her a prominent figure in pop culture. In her own way too, she has became role model for the youth and an icon among millennials.

Before becoming a popular and successful performer in Asia and the Philippines’ one and only “Popstar Princess” and “Popstar Royalty,” Geronimo recalls receiving her very first music lesson from her father, Delfin.

At age two, she started singing publicly at mall shows while her mother Divina would accompany her to auditions for various television programs. When she was four-years-old, she became a part of a children’s variety show on Radio Philippines Network Channel 9 titled Pen-Pen De Sarapen; Ang TV when she was seven; and NEXT was nine.

But it was only on March 1, 2003, when 14-year-old Geronimo joined the singing competition Star For A Night where she won grand prize for her rendition of Celine Dion’s “To Love You More.” Since then, she has received more than 200 awards in the entertainment industry and from other organizations, including various international award-giving bodies.

At her latest endorsement for throat spray solution Kamillosan M on April 21 Geronimo told The Manila Times that she is definitely the person she is today because of her soulful and powerful voice, which she makes sure she uses with heart and humility.

Most precious possession

Geronimo admitted that her voice is her “most precious possession,” which she needs to protect in order to give always give her best performance. Singers like her are prone to voice problems because of the extra effort they put on their throats, she said.

The 28-year-old singer-actress noted that it is important not to strain her voice especially when singing.

“If I know that my throat hurts, I let the specialists check it immediately. I usually find the proper placement of notes I am performing as well. Another thing is that I’m careful of the food I eat too. I can’t eat too many sweets, which is hard for me since I have a sweet tooth. I love chocolates and candies. It’s just that anything too much is never good,” Geronimo told The Manila Times.

She, however, dismissed the common notion that singers should not drink cold beverages for they may stiffen up the vocal cords.

“It is not a problem if you drink cold drinks; I just don’t do it before singing. It is a scientific fact that cold drinks are muscle relaxants. Even athletes, they soak in ice-cold water. Just don’t ever eat sweets and then take cold drinks after that because that might lead to tonsillitis,” she shared.

For her fans, Geronimo seems to slay every single performance she has, especially on the ABS-CBN Sunday variety show ASAP. But she confessed there were several times that she could barely carry a tune live.

“There were a lot of times that I wasn’t able to sing as well as I had hoped when I have a sore throat, not because it affects my singing voice, but it really hurts when I force it,” she intimated. “It’s also very hard for others not to notice it because, of course, people expect a lot from you and I never want to put them down,” she added.

‘The Voice Teens’

Meanwhile, Geronimo is back as a coach in The Voice Teens this season, together with Lea Salonga, Bamboo Mañalac and Sharon Cuneta.

The singer-actress skipped a season of the reality singing competition for the first time last year, explaining needed time to grow more as an artist and that being a coach felt like “role-playing” for her.

The mentor-coach expressed to The Manila Times how excited she is to be back on the popular talent show. “We just finished taping blind auditions. So we will resume the battles and sing offs in May. From there, we will start mentoring, coaching, etcetera. Everybody is so good and you cannot tell whose side is going to win.”

Although there are some who doubt her credibility as a mentor, Geronimo said she chooses not to pay attention to her detractors. She pointed out she only wants to focus more on the talents.

Her advice to singing young hopefuls? “Continue to sing. It is good that as early as now, they discover what genre they are comfortable with and what type they are really passionate about. It is also important that they listen to different kinds of music so that they will be flexible. They should think of their own identity rather than copy someone.”