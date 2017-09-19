Sarah Lahbati, pregnant again

More than a month after announcing their engagement on July 31, Sarah Lahbati and Richard Gutierrez revealed on social media they are expecting their second child.

The 23-year-old actress shared on her Instragram account she is pregnant again and that their four-year-old

son Zion is going to be a big brother soon. On Monday night, she posted her photo holding her ultrasound result along with her boys with the caption, “We are thrilled to announce that our little family is growing. Zion is about to be a kuya! Excited for the future. Lord, thank you for protecting us.”

Lahbati further said she is “very much pregnant” what with back pains, breakouts, food cravings, cramps, and mood swings. “The silver lining to this craziness is that there’s a healthy baby growing inside of me who I’m very much excited to meet next year. Do you think we’re having a boy or girl?”

Meanwhile, Gutierrez posted the same photo on his own account, and wrote, “We would like to thank the Man from above for another blessing. our little family is growing and Zion is about to be a kuya!!! Thank you to my love@sarahlahbati for staying strong and patient despite my hectic schedule, she’s able to take care of me, Zion and our little one on the way, she’s truly a super mom. To our family, friends and supporters, thank you for the love, we are very excited for this new journey,” Gutierrez said.

The couple also announced the pregnancy on Monday’s episode of their reality show, “It Takes Gutz To Be A Gutierrez” over E! Channel.