Sarangani, Gensan assured of enough power supply

A power distribution facility supplying the municipality of Polomolok, Sarangani province and General Santos City said there would be enough power supply in the area for the entire year.

South Cotabato Electric Cooperative II (Socoteco II) general manager Crisanto Sotelo, said in an exclusive interview that the power forecast for this year is definitely enough to sustain the power demand in areas covered by their franchise.

The Socoteco II management is now upgrading its system based on the existing power demands of consumers the industrial, commercial and residential sectors.

The Socoteco II distribution utility has 152MW supply for 2017 compared to only 138 megawatt for 2016.

“We estimated our 2017 power forecast of about 171MW supposedly if the RD Mall with 7.5 megawatt and the 49-hectare Damalerio’s Special Economic Zone, which requires about 20 megawatt, would start its business operation this year but it did not, so we reduced it to 152MW to sustain the total power demand of 146 megawatts. We increased it to 152MW order to supply the 3-4 megawatt demand supply of Gaisano mall”, Sotelo said.

However, Sotelo also said, “There is no guarantee that power consumers will not experience brownouts because some of Socoteco II’s gensets have scheduled preventive maintenance but it is only a minimum of one hour-long brownout.”

Socoteco II also has a 70-megawatt power supply for a 25-year contract from Sarangani Energy Company (SEC), a coal-fired power plant subsidized by Alcantara Group of companies based in Sarangani province.

The Mapalad company also supplying Socoteco II with a two-year contract that has been renewed but reduced from 30 megawatt to 20 megawatt but the contract with SOEN with 15 megawatt and 30 megawatt from Therma Marine was not renewed.

The PEAKPOWER Soccksargen Inc. (PSI), a wholly owned subsidiary of Peakpower Energy Inc. (PEI), a bunker-fired power plant facility inside the Socoteco II compound in Barangay Apopong this city is supplying 32 megawatts with a 15-year contract under a Power Supply and Transfer Agreement scheme also ensures power supply stability in Gensan.

Sotelo said the 10 MVA sub-station in Alabel municipality in Sarangani province will be increased to 20 MVA and the previous 10 MVA sub-station will be installed at Barangay Malandag in Malungon town also in Sarangani.

He also said that Socoteco II management will install and increase the capacity of the 69 KV line Aluminum Cable Steel Reinforced Conductor (ACSRC) and widen to 795 the size of the conductor connecting from Barangay Klinan in Polomolok going to General Santos City International Airport, linking the power line connection to Siguil in Gensan stretching towards Sarangani Energy Company’s Coal-Fired Power Plant in Barangay Kamanga in Maasim municipality in Sarangani province.

Socoteco II supplies electricity to the towns of Tupi and Pololomolok in South Cotabato, all seven component municipalities in Sarangani Province and General Santos City as the whole covered franchise areas of Socoteco II requires a daily peak-power demand this 2017 of about 152 megawatt.

Sotelo added that this year, the country’s tuna capital would not experience power shortages anymore since there is enough to sustain requirements because Socoteco II has diversified power supply contracts with some power providers to supply their demand.