Sarangani mayor linked to illegal drugs surrenders to Pacquiao

A MAYOR from Sarangani who has been linked to illegal drugs surrendered on Friday to Sen. Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao after anti-narcotics agents raided his home.

Maasim Mayor Aniceto Lopez Jr. of Sarangani went to Pacquiao’s home in General Santos City at about 12 noon before being turned over by the lawmaker himself to members of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) waiting outside the senator’s mansion, PDEA Director General Aaron Aquino said in a statement.

“He should face whatever case that would be filed against him,” Pacquiao said in a separate statement.

Aquino said PDEA found P5 million worth of “shabu” and drug paraphernalia in the home of the mayor who denied owning them.

Before this, Lopez hinted to Aquino, through his aides, that he would surrender Friday noon.

Early in the morning of Friday, combined elements PDEA, the Intelligence Agency of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Special Action Force, and other law enforcement agencies raided Lopez’s house in Barangay (village) Lumasal.

Aside from the money allegedly seized in Lopez’s home, also confiscated were a mini-shabu laboratory, ecstasy pills, high-powered firearms, and a green book allegedly containing drug transactions.

“It looks like the mayor was cooking shabu,” Aquino said.

The PDEA named Lopez head of the “El Patron Drug Group” that allegedly supported “Ansar Khalifa Philippines” and he New People’s Army (NPA).

Authorities will file charges against Lopez for multiple cases of illegal possession of drugs and firearms. RJ CARBONELL