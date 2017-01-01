Sari-Sari fast becoming channel of choice

Viewers who appreciate refreshingly exceptional entertainment have been captivated by the unique and original content shown on Sari-Sari channel. Some of the titles that made the newest entertainment hub a channel of choice on its first year of operations include Class 3C Has A Secret, Barrio Kulimlim, Dalawang Gabi, Frenemies in Love, Mariposa, The Mysterious Case of Ana Madrigal, From the Beautiful Country, Wives of House No. 2 and Where is Franco?

Leading the offering for 2017 is Ha-Pi House, a show about five single half-Pinoys and half-Pinays who were born and raised overseas and came to the Philippines to discover their Filipino roots. It stars Fabio Ide, Ali Khatibi, Prince Stefan, Phoebe Walker and Karen Toyoshima with Candy Pangilinan, Empoy Marquez and Katarina Rodriguez.

Another noteworthy production is Red Envelope —starring Meg Imperial, Ping Medina and Alwyn Uytingco—about seven persons receiving a red envelope containing a note with a Latin word referring to one of the seven deadly sins.

Class 3C Has A Secret comes with a sequel with more secrets, more lies and more deaths as the new school year opens. Luna Levech, Denise Villaverde and Ash Flores star in this gripping series.