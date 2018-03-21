Sarkozy faces second day of questioning in Libya probe

PARIS: Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy returned to police custody on Wednesday for a second day of questioning over allegations the late Libyan dictator Moamer Kadhafi helped finance his 2007 election campaign, sources close to the inquiry said. He was first taken into custody on Tuesday morning, but left the police building around midnight. His lawyers did not respond to requests for comment. Since 2013, investigating magistrates have been probing media reports, as well as statements by Kadhafi’s son Seif al-Islam, that claimed funds were provided for Sarkozy’s run at the presidency. The case is France’s most explosive political financing scandal and one of several legal probes that have dogged the rightwing politician since he left office after one term in 2012.

AFP