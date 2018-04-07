Sarmiento tops Cebu Country Club March tilt

Marko Sarmiento finished with a round of two-over par 74 to clinch the lowest gross championship trophy during the March edition of the monthly medal tournament of the Cebu Country Club last March 24 in Cebu City.

Sarmiento, a 3-handicapper, built his score from 38-36 card for a 71 net.

Nino Bascon emerged as Class A champion with net score of 69 followed by Jovi Neri at second with 70 and Sarmiento at third with 71.

Class B winner Willy Suarez carded 66 net points to edge out first runner-up Arlo Sarmiento, who scored 68 beating third placer Miguel Martinez via countback.

In Class C, Pete Polo posted 66 to claim the crown while Masashi Nishikawa had 67 to place second. Eugene Tio came in third with 69.

Class D champion Danilo Lua sizzled with 62 followed by Bal Estrenzo and Johnny Quisumbing at second and third places with 67 and 70 points, respectively.

Seniors division winner Ben Dapat had 66 while Kim Kwang Seok finished at second with 69.

Son Hye Seon, meanwhile, topped the ladies division after scoring 64. Second placer Crystal Neri scored 71.

Hiromi Kawamura dominated the guest division with a 77 net.

On the other hand, Hikoichi Imai had a hole-in-one at the par-3 hole no.5 using his Mizuno Iron MP-67 Club and Callaway Diablo ball.