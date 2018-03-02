Sartorial summer

It’s the time of the year again, the endless beach pictures, road trips with your barkada and the unforgettable moments shared under the fiery sun. Document your whole summer adventure but don’t forget to live in the moment. Step up your Instagram #OOTDs and look attractive in all of your photos with clothes that shout, “It’s summer, baby!”

It can be a bummer to dress up nicely and sit in for a long road trip. You’d want to be comfortable all throughout the journey but still looking cute and ready for any photo-ops. All you have to do is pick a dress that is loose-fitting, give your hair a little bit of beachy waves, wear comfortable sneakers and you’re good to go. Who needs a pair of skinny jeans anyway when the weather is unforgiving?

Check out our tips below to work your OOTP edge and be IG-fresh in the face of 98 degree-weather.

1. A pair of shorts is a wardrobe essential, especially every summer. You can never go wrong with a pair of distressed shorts paired with flowy crop tops or graphic tees. Infuse the summery vibe in your outfit by wearing neon colours for a striking and eye-catching glam.

2. Outerwear is not irrelevant just because it’s summer, always be ready just incase it gets chilly during the night. Ladies can take cues from Tod’s super luxe RTW collection.

3. For a more laidback look, the go-to clothing is a jumper. When you want to look both cute and fashionable, dress up your jumper with a white top underneath or a lacey bandeau top to remain cool and breezy during the hot summer.

4. Be on top of your Instagram game without looking like you exerted a lot of thought on to your outfit and make sure to get the perfect angle for a more noticeable post. Get the looks from Superdry’s newest collections in womenswear.

5. For the men, channel your inner minimalistic style and elegance with a Lacoste polo with jeans or chino shorts. It can be a replacement for your repetitive and plain T-shirts that you’ve worn every summer. Comfortable and relaxed-fit like a T-shirt but more stylish and urban. You’ll look stylish enough for every picture taken this summer vacation.

6. If you’re not afraid of color, show off your funky style and youthful side with detailed button-down shirts along with ripped denim shorts from Superdry. If you feel like plunging in the beach or the pool, flaunt your rock hard abs and wear swim shorts from Superdry. End result, you’ll look like you’ve been a part of Baywatch.

7. Heading out of the country for summer or off to a more fancy location? Mix and match your Lacoste Polo with a blazer and light washed jeans for a more sophisticated and classy look.

8. Complete your whole look with a stunning pair of footgear that won’t hurt your feet. Good shoes take you to good places and you certainly need a sturdy pair of shoes for that. With that being said, modern lace up sneakers from the Salvatore Ferragamo Cube City line will be your new favorite pair of everyday shoes for the rest of your vacation.

Mix and match, and don’t be afraid to wear a lot of color. Summer is approaching after all and it’s time to make your OOTDs pop!