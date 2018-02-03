Saso, Granada shine in Australia tournaments

Newly crowned 2018 Philippine Ladies Open Champion Yuka Saso posted wins in the Girls Overall Championship at the 2018 Victoria Junior Masters in Churchill and the Waverly Bowl and Golf Club in Victoria, Australia last January 22 to 25.

Ranked No. 44 in the world as an amateur golfer, the Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines stalwart torched the field as she set a new course record of seven-under par 66 to hike her total four-day score to 10-under par 282 (70-75-71-66).

Saso, as a champion, also received an invite to the 2018 Oates Victoria Open on February 1, at the 13th Links Golf Club in Victoria, Australia. The tournament is an Australian professional event featuring the best Australian talent from all the over the world.

Ella Nagayo, 14, who hails from Davao but now based in Melbourne, Australia on a golf scholarship, finished as Overall Low Runner-Up and Girls U16 Runner-Up on countback.

Meanwhile, Sean Granada won the Boys 13-14 division at the Australian Open, a US KIDS Golf International event held last January 20 to 21 at the Riverside Golf Course, Blue Mountains, NSW, Australia.

Granada, a many time Junior World and USKG World Championship campaigner posted a score of 72 and 71 to lead from start to end and win by 10 strokes over his closest pursuer.

Granada earned a ticket to the 2018 USKG Teen World Championship in Pinehurst, NC in July.