Satellite voters’ registration in Bataan town continues

SAMAL, Bataan: The local Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Saturday continued its satellite voters’ registration in every barangay (village) in Bataan in preparation for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections on October 23 this year. Maribet Abadecio, election officer of Samal town, said they have scheduled the satellite registration for the 14 villages here, except barangay West Daan-Bago, every Saturday until October 2017 in barangay halls or public schools. West Daan-Bago is located near the municipal hall and has the smallest population. Allowed in the satellite registration are SK voters who are 15 years old; new registrants from 18 years and above; transferees and those seeking correction of entries and activation.