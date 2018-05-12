Satisfaction with Duterte administration drops in Q1

THE Duterte administration suffered a massive 12-point drop in its net satisfaction rating in the first quarter of 2018, the latest survey from the Social Weather Stations (SWS) showed.

According to the survey done on March 23-27, the administration received a +58-net satisfaction rating, good for a “very good” grade.

In the last quarter of 2017, the administration garnered a +70-net satisfaction rating, an “excellent” grade.

It exceeded the record +66 set by President Rodrigo Duterte’s predecessor.

According to the SWS survey, 69 percent of adult Filipinos were satisfied with the current administration, 11 percent were dissatisfied and 18 percent were undecided.

The net satisfaction rating of the administration in the President’s native region of Mindanao dropped by 15 points, good for an “excellent” grade, standing at +72 from last quarter’s record-high +87.

It also suffered a 13-point dip in Metro Manila, netting a “very good” +58 rating from December’s record-high +71 “excellent” grade.

It stayed “very good” in Balance Luzon at +50 in March 2018, although down by 17 points from the record-high +67 in December 2017.

It stayed “very good” in the Visayas region at +57, however.

Classes ABC maintained their “very good” rating at +56, although this is a 12-point swing from last quarter’s mark.

The same happened in class E, which garnered a +54 mark from December’s +66 rating.

The rating from Class D, or the masa [masses], fell to “very good” (+58) from December’s “excellent” rating of +71.

The net satisfaction rating of the National Administration on helping victims of disasters (+75) was excellent .

The Duterte administration’s efforts on helping the poor (+68), reconstructing Marawi City (+63), building and maintenance of public works (+62), promoting the welfare of overseas Filipino workers (+59), fighting terrorism (+58) and protecting human rights (+54) received “very good” marks.

Its ways on eradicating graft and corruption (+46), ensuring an efficient public transportation system (+41), telling the truth to the people (+41), reconciling with Muslim rebels (+41), fulfilling commitments in international treaties (+40), fighting crimes (+40), having good relations with the United Nations and other important international organizations (+37), reconciling with communist rebels (+37), foreign relations (+36), defending the country’s territorial rights (+36) and defending Philippine sovereignty in the South China Sea or West Philippine Sea (+34) received good marks.

The government’s efforts on ensuring that no family will ever be hungry (+22) received a “moderate” mark, while fighting inflation received a “neutral” mark at +6.

The SWS survey was conducted using face-to-face interviews of 1,200 adults (18 years old and above) nationwide: 300 each in Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

It had sampling error margins of ±3% for national percentages and ±6% each for Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.