Saudi Arabia arrests four over alleged IS bomb plot

RIYADH: Saudi security forces foiled an alleged suicide bomb plot by the Islamic State group targeting the defense ministry and arrested four suspects, authorities said Tuesday. Two of the suspects are alleged Yemeni members of IS while the others are Saudis accused of links to them, the official news agency SPA reported. They were allegedly preparing to attack two defense ministry headquarters in Riyadh, it reported, without saying when the arrests were made. “The two Saudis are suspected of involvement with two Yemeni suicide bombers, who were planning attacks against (defense ministry) buildings,” SPA said. The Yemeni men were arrested “before they reached their intended target,” the agency quoted an unnamed official as saying.

AFP