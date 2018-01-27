Saudi Arabia frees top broadcaster held in anti-graft drive

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Friday released the owner of the influential Arab satellite network MBC nearly three months after his arrest in an anti-corruption drive targeting the kingdom’s elite, sources told Agence France-Presse. Waleed al-Ibrahim was among some 350 suspects rounded up since November 4, including billionaire princes and ministers who were detained in Riyadh’s luxury Ritz-Carlton hotel. Ibrahim held a family gathering at his residence after his release, three MBC employees told Agence France-Presse on condition of anonymity. The staff also received an official e-mail congratulating them on his freedom. The terms of his release are unclear but the government has said that most detainees have agreed on financial settlements in exchange for their freedom as the anti-corruption campaign winds down. The Financial Times reported earlier Friday that authorities had ordered Ibrahim to hand over his controlling stake in MBC to secure his release. Authorities have so far not commented on his case.

AFP