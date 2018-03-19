Saudi Arabia prince visits Manila

Saudi Arabian Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif, who is in the country for a visit, will meet President Rodrigo Duterte and other government officials on Monday.

The Prince arrived in Manila on Saturday night. He was welcomed by Chief of Presidential Protocol Robert Borje, Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to the Philippines Abdullah Bin Nasser Al Bussairy, Interior and Local Government Officer-in-Charge Eduardo Año, Philippine Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Adnan Alonto, Office of Middle East and African Affairs (OMEAA) Hjaaycelyn Quintana, and Philippine Air Force Commanding General Galileo Gerard Kintanar, Jr.

Prince Abdulaziz is also Saudi Arabia’s Interior minister.

The prince was joined by Interior Undersecretary Nasir Abdulaziz Al Daood, Deputy Minister of Interior for Security Affairs Abdullah Abdulkarim Alessa, Protocol Director Ahmed Al Sudeiri, Saudi Embassy Deputy Head of Mission Majed Bin Showeil, and First Secretaries Ibrahim Alzahrani and Majed Al Jameel.

Also part of the Saudi Arabian delegation are Attaches Mohameed Hamed Al Baraikan and Mohammad Alhamhum, Third Secretary Mohammed Al Otaibi, and Embassy Official Faris Almutairi.

The prince will cap off his visit to the country with a lunch at the Palace to be hosted by the President.