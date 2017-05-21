SAUDI DONATES dates TO MUSLIM COMMUNITY

The Saudi Embassy led by Ambassador Abdullah N.A Al Bussairy (fourth from left) turns over to National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF) Secretary Yasmin Busran-Lao (fifth) relief cargo consisting 50 metric tons of dates from the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia during a turn over ceremony at the Saudi Embassy office in Makati ON May 18. The dates will be distributed to the Muslim communities in the country in preparation for Ramadan on May 27. With them are (from left) King Salam Humanitarian Relief and Aid Center (KSHRAC) Suleiman Alshaleel and KSHRAC head Yousef Almutaire, Saudi Ministry of Finance Fahd Al Munif and Philippine Red Cross director for blood services Christie Monina Nalupta

PHOTO BY BOB DUNGO JR.