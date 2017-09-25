Saudi extends amnesty for undocumented Fililpinos

The Philippines on Sunday thanked Saudi Arabia for extending an amnesty program that would allow thousands of undocumented Filipinos in the kingdom to go home.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano said the extension of the amnesty program will benefit more than 6,000 undocumented Filipinos who were not able to avail themselves of the initial amnesty offer.

A total of 8,467 undocumented Filipinos earlier applied for amnesty and were repatriated in various batches.

“We really appreciate this gesture of the Saudi government that would allow us to bring home many more of our kababayans (countrymen) who are still stranded there,” Cayetano said in a statement.

The DFA chief personally conveyed Manila’s appreciation to Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir on the sides of the 72nd United Nations General Assembly in New York on Saturday.

“The Philippine government would like to thank you very much for the extension of your amnesty program,” Cayetano told Al-Jubeir after the latter delivered his country’s statement before the General Assembly.

