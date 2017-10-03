Saudi extends amnesty for undocumented OFWs

THE Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has extended for another 30 days its program for undocumented overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and other migrants in response to the request of the Philippine government and several other countries.

The amnesty program was launched on March 29, 2017 for a 90-day period or until June 29. A total of 8,467 undocumented Filipinos have applied for amnesty.

The extension of the program would allow 6,000 undocumented Filipinos to avail themselves of the amnesty.

Covered by the program are those with expired umrah, hajj and visit visas, pilgrims without hajj permits, those who have crossed the border into the kingdom without permits, residents with expired residence id card (iqama), workers with work permits but with no iqama, and workers who absconded.

The Saudi government has warned that illegal foreign nationals who failed to apply for amnesty will be arrested, jailed and slapped a stiff fine ranging from SR 15,000 to SR 100,000 or P199,350 to P1,329,000.