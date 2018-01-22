Saudi-led coalition announces $1.5b in new aid for Yemen

RIYADH: A Saudi-led military coalition on Monday announced $1.5 billion in new humanitarian aid for Yemen, after the United Nations made what is called a record appeal for assistance for the war-ravaged country. The kingdom also said the military coalition it heads in Yemen would also “increase the capacities of Yemeni ports to receive humanitarian” imports, as it faces mounting criticism for imposing a crippling blockade on the country. The latest aid package, which follows last week’s $2 billion Saudi cash injection to Yemen’s central bank, comes amid an ever-broadening crisis in the war-torn country, where the conflict, cholera and looming famine have killed thousands and put millions of lives at risk. The new aid program seeks to open land, sea and air lanes to Yemen to boost monthly imports to 1.4 million metric tons from 1.1 million last year, it added.

AFP