Saudi police shoot dead IS suspect

RIYADH: Police in Saudi Arabia said Wednesday they shot dead a member of the Islamic State group in the capital, the latest suspected jihadist to be killed by security forces. “He started to resist and waved a gun which he was carrying,” forcing police to eliminate “the threat he posed,” the ministry said. Another suspect was arrested. IS has claimed a series of deadly shootings and bombings since late 2014 in Sunni-dominated Saudi Arabia. Most attacks have targeted the Shiite minority and security forces, killing dozens of people. IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has called for attacks against Saudi Arabia, a member of the US-led coalition battling the group in Syria and Iraq. On January 7, Saudi officers shot and killed two suspected jihadists including an explosive belt maker during a police operation in northern Riyadh.

AFP