Saudi police shoot dead IS suspect

RIYADH: Police in Saudi Arabia said Wednesday they shot dead a member of the Islamic State group in the capital, the latest suspected jihadist to be killed by security forces.

Officers were called at 6:00 p.m. (1500 GMT) on Tuesday to an apartment in Riyadh’s Al-Rayan district where the suspect was “flaunting his support” for the extremist group, the interior ministry said in a statement.

“He started to resist and waved a gun which he was carrying,” forcing police to eliminate “the threat he posed,” the ministry added.

Another suspect was arrested.

IS has claimed a series of deadly shootings and bombings since late 2014 in Sunni-dominated Saudi Arabia.

Most attacks have targeted the Shiite minority and security forces, killing dozens of people.

IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has called for attacks against Saudi Arabia, a member of the US-led coalition battling the group in Syria and Iraq.

On January 7, Saudi officers shot and killed two suspected jihadists including an explosive belt maker during a police operation in northern Riyadh. AFP

AFP/CC