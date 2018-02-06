Saudi, Qatar lay off hundreds of OFWs

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) is closely monitoring Filipino workers (OFWs) in Saudi Arabia and Qatar amid ongoing political and economic developments in the two countries that led to the dismissal or retrenchment of hundreds of employees.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd confirmed the mass layoff on Monday, saying that it was reported to him by a labor team headed by Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Administrator Hans Cacdac, who just arrived from the Middle East.

Bello said they were more concerned with the retrenchment of workers in Qatar, wherein some 644 Filipinos have been laid off as an offshoot of the diplomatic spat between Qatar and Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and other Middle East countries.

“In a way the problem is getting worse. In fact, an OFW organization visited me last week to inform me about incidents of stoppage of work, separation from work, cautioning me about fielding new deployment in Qatar because of worsening diplomatic relations between Qatar and the Middle East countries but not to the extent of suspending deployment,” Bello added.

The Labor chief said the Philippine Labor Office is helping the 644 dismissed workers find new jobs. Those who wish to go home would be repatriated and assisted through the DOLE’s reintegration program.

Labor Undersecretary Ciriaco Laguznad 3rd, a member of the Cacdac-led team that visited the Middle East, attributed the loss of jobs in Saudi Arabia to the “Saudization” program of the government that gives priority to its nationals.

DOLE did not say how many OFWs were laid off in Saudi Arabia, the top OFW destination for the past two years.